Minnesota Police Look for Solutions to Recruitment Struggles

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association has launched a six-month public relations campaign dubbed ``Wear the Badge'' to try to increase the number of recruits into the profession.

Reports say the recruitment campaign emphasizes the community service parts of police work through videos and online advertisements.

The effort comes as top law enforcement officials say there is a ``crisis'' in attracting and retaining new police officers.

The Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board says about 760 people have taken the statewide peace officer licensing exam this year, which is on pace to be the lowest total in about a decade.

Officials say the shortage is being caused by low pay, high turnover and the scandals of high-profile police shootings.