Minnesota Percussion Association Celebrating 25 Years

ST. CLOUD -- Over 20 drumline teams will pack Halenbeck Hall on St. Cloud State University's campus Saturday for the 25th Minnesota Percussion Association Championship.

The competition will run from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. as teams vie to beat each other in several categories. Twenty-nine different teams will compete at SCSU.

Vlad Boz is the MPA President and says the teams get graded on several different areas by four judges. The judges are split up, grading both visual and musical aspects of each performance.

"Two judges that look at the visual side of whats going on, the visual presentation, and two that look at the musical side of things."

Boz says the scoring can get complex and is a mix of subjective and objective judging.

"[There are] specific things on the judges' sheet that they look for. As far as what the group is doing in their performance, and how well they do it."

There are several divisions and classes, from team to individual. The competitors usually start rehearsals in the fall. The season runs from the beginning of February and ends at either the end of March or first weekend in April.

Three local schools will be competing in the championship, Sauk Rapids High School, ROCORI High School, and Foley High School.

Tickets can be bought at the door and are $20 for adults, and $10 for students.