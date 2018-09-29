Minnesota Organization Helps Inmates With Drug Addiction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota jail is working to get inmates access to drug treatment and avoid the danger of overdosing when they leave.

Faith-based Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge offers short-term and long-term treatment programs.

Tim Walsh is the organization's vice president of long-term recovery and mental health. He says about 40 percent of the people the organization helps have legal conditions connected to their recovery.

Walsh says that while people leaving jail likely have the advantage of having already gone through withdrawal, they also face other challenges like limited job options, legal requirements and loss of a support system.

Gina Evans leads the organization's community outreach efforts. She says inmates being released are at a high risk of overdosing.