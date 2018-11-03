Minnesota Officials Warn Residents of Medicare Scammers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- Minnesota insurance regulators are investigating potentially misleading advertising for new Medicare coverage.

The Minnesota Commerce Department is warning older consumers to watch out for scams as the open enrollment period begins.

Kelli Jo Greiner is with the state Board on Aging. She says a change in federal law is ending Medicare Cost plans and forcing nearly 400,000 Minnesota residents to find new coverage.

Greiner says there are more insurers and agents selling Medicare coverage in the state than ever before, which means there's a greater risk for illegal marketing practices. She says the board is receiving more reports than usual about elderly residents receiving unsolicited, high-pressure sales calls.

She says residents with questions should reach out to the state's Senior LinkAge.