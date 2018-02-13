Minnesota Officials fix DMV Driver’s License Renewal Problem

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota motor vehicle officials believe they've fixed the statewide computer problem that prevented drivers from renewing their licenses.

Minnesota IT Services solved the issue Monday evening. Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon says the issue was related to software connecting the state's legacy computer system to a national database.

It's the latest problem in a series of information technology setbacks for the state's license offices.

The state introduced a $93 million database called MNLARS in July to keep track of vehicle registrations. But the program has had a series of technical issues. Many DMVs have had to delay processing titles, tab renewals and transferring vanity license plates.

Gov. Mark Dayton's office says fixing the system may require an additional $43 million in state funding.