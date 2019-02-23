Minnesota Officials Call for 200K Electric Vehicles by 2030

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota transit officials envision 200,000 electric vehicles to be cruising down state roads in about a decade.

It's a big jump from the 6,000 electric vehicles now, but the 2030 goal is part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's plan to tackle climate change and move away from fossil fuels.

The department's recent proposal follows a state report last month that found one of the largest greenhouse gas sources in Minnesota comes from personal vehicles.

The department's chief sustainability officer, Tim Sexton , acknowledges that the target is ambitious, but he says electric vehicle adoption has skyrocketed in recent years.

The agency wants make it easier and more attractive for people to purchase electric cars. The department is considering tax incentives or bulk-buying programs that would help reduce cost.