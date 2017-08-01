Minnesota Officials, 3M Struggle Over Clean Water Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota Pollution Control Agency officials say a

manufacturing company has violated a decade-old legal agreement that outlines

how the business pays for clean drinking water in Minneapolis.

About 200 residents in the city's southeastern suburbs were directed to drink bottled water last year because their well water was contaminated by toxic chemicals once used at 3M Co.'s nearby facilities.

State officials say taxpayers will pay for clean drinking water if a resolution isn't reached and that the state would take legal action to be reimbursed by the company.

The company's attorney, William Brewer, says it wants more information regarding the source of the toxic chemicals. 3M officials say the company may not be the sole source of the contamination.