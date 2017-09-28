Minnesota, North Dakota Officials to Resolve Project Dispute
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The governors of Minnesota and North Dakota are working
to salvage a flood control project after a federal judge stopped construction of
the $2.2 billion river diversion.
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have issued statements saying they hope to resolve the dispute over the Fargo-Moorhead project.
The project would use a levee to divert Red River flood waters around the
cities. County governments near the river sued to stop the project in 2013 over
concerns that it would shift flooding to their areas.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began construction this summer without permits
from Minnesota.
U.S. District Judge John Tunheim ruled earlier this month to stop the project
until it acquires permits from Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources.