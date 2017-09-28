Minnesota, North Dakota Officials to Resolve Project Dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The governors of Minnesota and North Dakota are working

to salvage a flood control project after a federal judge stopped construction of

the $2.2 billion river diversion.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have issued statements saying they hope to resolve the dispute over the Fargo-Moorhead project.

The project would use a levee to divert Red River flood waters around the

cities. County governments near the river sued to stop the project in 2013 over

concerns that it would shift flooding to their areas.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began construction this summer without permits

from Minnesota.