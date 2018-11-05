Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Arrive in Kuwait

KUWAIT -- Several hundred members of Minnesota's National Guard have landed in Kuwait. The 34th Red Bull Infantry Division is beginning a nine-month deployment in the region.

The more than 650 soldiers come from more than 220 communities throughout the upper Midwest including six from St. Cloud, five from Sartell, three from Rice, two each from Royalton, Albany, Becker, and Clearwater, one each from Foley, Foreston, Kimball, Paynesville, St. Augusta, and Waite Park.

Their deployment will last until late July.

This is the first deployment for 57 percent of the soldiers, the second for 23 percent, the third for 15 percent, and the fourth for five percent.