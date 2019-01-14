Minnesota Mom’s Love This Lasagna Soup
THE BEST LASAGNA SOUP
It's cold outside...who doesn't want to feel all warm and cozy on the inside. Minnesota Moms do! And they want their whole family to feel warm and cozy on the inside. Lets warm up with this delicious Lasagna soup that has everything us Minnesotans love!
INGREDIENTS
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 pound of ground beef
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes....(do not drain).
- 4 cups of beef broth
- 8 ounce can of tomato sauce
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 8 lasagna noodles (broken into smaller pieces)
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese (grated please)
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 cup parsley or chopped basil leaves
DIRECTIONS
- Heat oil in large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Add ground beef. Cook for 5-6 minutes until browned. Break up meat with spatula. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
- Season the beef mixture with salt and pepper to taste.
- Add crushed tomatoes, beef broth, tomato sauce and Italian seasoning to the pot. Bring to a simmer.
- Add the lasagna noodles broken up and cook for 10-12 minutes or until noodles have softened. If the soup is too thick,(how could it ever be too thick), you can add some water or additional broth to thin it out to your "Just Right."
- Taste the soup..and season with salt and pepper as needed.
- Divide the soup between bowls. Top each bowl with a tablespoon each of ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. YUMMY!!!
- Add the chopped parsley or basil to the bowls of soup...then serve.