Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets Sold in Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Minnesota's two newest millionaires are both likely from far northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says the two lucky Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets were sold in Crookston and in Ely.

There were also five $100,000 cash prizes in the drawing, all five of those tickets were sold in the Twin Cities Metro area, including Brooklyn Park, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Blaine, and Burnsville.

Tickets for the January 1st Minnesota Millionaire Raffle went on sale on October 23rd and sold out on December 14th.

The raffle game debuted in 2006.