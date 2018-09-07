Minnesota Man Suspected of Strangling Mother Faces Charges

JACKSON, Minn. (AP) _ Prosecutors filed murder charges against a 28-year-old man suspected of strangling his mother in the home they shared in southwestern Minnesota.

Reports say that prosecutors filed the charges Wednesday after an autopsy indicated 51-year-old Rebecca G. Thompson likely died of strangulation. Nicholas S. Thompson is facing one count of second-degree intentional homicide and two counts of second-degree unintentional murder.

Authorities have released few details of the homicide, which prosecutors say happened July 4 in Jackson. Authorities say Rebecca Thompson's mother also lived in the home Thompson shared with her son.

Nicholas Thompson is being held at the Jackson County Jail pending a bail hearing.