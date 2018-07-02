Minnesota Man Faces Murder Charges in Hit-and-Run of Couple

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota man is facing two second-degree murder charges after authorities say he deliberately struck and killed a married couple in Eagan before driving away.

Prosecutors in Dakota County say 36-year-old Jonna Kogo Armartey hit and killed 58-year-old Diane Peterson and 74-year-old Roger Peterson of Eagan last Thursday near a strip mall. The couple died after being taken to the hospital.

County Attorney James Backstrom says the couple appear to have been targeted by Armartey for unknown reasons.

The criminal complaint says Armartey told investigators the couple ``freaked him out'' so he ran them over them ``going fast and hit them hard.''

Armartey's attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment on his behalf.