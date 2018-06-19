Minnesota Man Charged in Fatal Shootings After Argument

ST. JAMES, Minn. (AP) _ A southern Minnesota man has been charged in the fatal shootings of his wife and her adult daughter from a previous marriage.

Reports say 59-year-old Scott Engelbrecht was charged with two counts of murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Watonwan County.

A criminal complaint says Engelbrecht and his wife argued Saturday at their St. James home when she complained he had once again forgotten their wedding anniversary.

The complaint says Scott Engelbrecht then shot Joyce Engelbrecht in the head and Rachel Linder three times, including once in the head.

Linder's son was in the basement and called police. Linder was pronounced dead at the scene. Joyce Engelbrecht died at a hospital Sunday.