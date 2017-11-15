Minnesota Man Arrested After Girlfriend Fatally Struck

WATERTOWN, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a 42-year-old Minnesota man

after his girlfriend was fatally struck by a car.

Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson says deputies were dispatched Tuesday night on a report of an unresponsive woman in the roadway in Watertown. The woman was taken to a Waconia hospital but died from her injuries.

The sheriff says deputies learned that the victim, 33-year-old Jessica Suzanne Ludenia of Watertown, had been struck by a vehicle driven by her boyfriend, who's also from Watertown. He was arrested and booked into jail pending charges.