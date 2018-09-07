Minnesota Man Accused of Vandalizing Arby’s Sign With Slurs

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota man suspected of altering an Arby's sign to include racial and sexist slurs is facing misdemeanor charges.

The charges stem from a Sept. 1 incident in which someone changed letters on Arby's ``now hiring'' sign to include derogatory terms. Reports say that Usindini Christopher Colling-Harper faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal defamation and public nuisance. The 19-year-old was charged Friday.

A detective who spoke with the suspect says he acknowledged changing the letters ``because he was bored while waiting for a bus and thought it would be funny.'' Police say the man posted a photo of the sign on Facebook.