Minnesota Man Accused In Boys Death Ruled Mentally Ill

EDEN PRAIRIE (AP) -- A court psychologist has concluded that an Eden Prairie man accused of drowning his infant son in a laundry tub was mentally ill at the time.

Lawyers for Randel Richardson said Tuesday they plan to use the conclusion to support an insanity plea.

Judge Mark Wernick read from the doctor's report that Richardson didn't know what he was doing when Rowan Richardson was killed last July, or whether it was wrong.

If convicted of first-degree murder Richardson could face life in prison. If found mentally ill he could spend years getting treatment and eventually be released.

Prosecutors can ask for a second opinion. Assistant county attorney Deborah Russell says she's weighing her options.

Defense attorney Anthony Edwards says Richardson suffered severe depression with psychotic breaks.