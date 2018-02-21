Minnesota Lawmakers Attend Sexual Harassment Training

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota House members are pausing from their legislative duties to attend a day-long training on sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.

Wednesday's training came after sexual misconduct allegations against two lawmakers who eventually resigned last year.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt said members who do not attend or stay for the full day will be stripped of their committee seats.

House members are briefed on sexual harassment and workplace discrimination when they are first elected.