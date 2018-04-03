Minnesota Joins Other States in Lawsuit Over Census Question

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota has joined 16 other states, the District of Columbia and six cities suing the federal government to block the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the lawsuit Tuesday, saying the Trump administration's planned requirement will prevent an accurate count.

Democratic officials worry that immigrants will refuse to participate, diluting political representation and federal aid for states that tend to vote Democratic.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says census directors appointed by presidents from both parties have not included a citizenship question since 1950 out of concern that it would result in an inaccurate count.

Swanson notes that Minnesota allocates state aid to local governments based on census results. They're also used to apportion congressional seats and set legislative districts.