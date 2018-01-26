Minnesota Increasing Efforts to Recycle Water

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota is working to improve water recycling as the state's groundwater supply shrinks.

Reports say that population growth, increased irrigation and industrial uses are depleting groundwater resources in some parts of Minnesota.

State officials and environmental groups believe collecting, treating and reusing dirty water is one way to reduce demand on clean water sources. Capturing stormwater can also help reduce flooding and keep lakes and rivers pollutant-free.

Nate Zwonitzer is the water resource project manager with the Capitol Region Watershed District. He says St. Paul has installed a water-reuse system that will save CHS Field from using 450,000 gallons of the city's water supply annually.