Minnesota Historical Society Obtains More Prince Items

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Historical Society has obtained two items that illustrate Prince's religious beliefs and desire to control his image.

The items are a 1984 printing of the Bible and a note the rock star wrote to his lawyer that demanded the removal of unauthorized pictures from a fan website. The historical society purchased the Bible from Prince's former bodyguard.

Sondra Reierson is the historical society's curator and interim head of collections management. She says the items show aspects of Prince's personality that aren't currently displayed in the collection.

The historical society also has handwritten song lyrics from 1977, a ticket to Prince's first solo concert at Minneapolis' Capri Theatre in 1979 and his famous suit from "Purple Rain."