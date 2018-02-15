The Latest: Donor Identifies Mystery Southern Minnesota Bell

ST. PETER, Minn. (AP) _ The mystery of a large bell in southern Minnesota apparently has been solved.

A rural St. Peter man who anonymously donated a large school bell to a history center

stepped forward Thursday. Steve Scholl says he dropped the bell off near aback door four years ago.

Scholl came forward after reading a story about the bell in The Free Press. He informed Traverse des Sioux Treaty Site staff the 200-pound bell once hung atop an elementary school on the north side of St. Peter. The school was torn down in the early 1960s.

Some had believed the bell hung at the St. Peter's Arts and Heritage Center

until a tornado destroyed the building in 1998.