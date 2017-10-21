Minnesota High Schools See Rise in Competitive Video Gaming

ST. PAUL. (AP) Competitive video gaming, known as e-sports, is gaining popularity at Minnesota high schools.

About 30 students at Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul are a part of the school's e-sports team, which began this year. School officials say more than 100 students tried out for the team.

Senior Mula Lay says gaming requires skills such as reaction time, decision-making and time management.

Students practice every day as they prepare to compete against teams from other schools in tournaments.

The team's coach Ross Mau says the chance to play video games competitively can be a way to get some students engaged in the rest of school.

The Minnesota Department of Education doesn't recognize e-sports as an interscholastic or intramural activity, so it's a district-level pursuit.