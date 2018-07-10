Minnesota Health Plans at Risk to Lose $71.1-Million

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A federal government decision to freeze risk adjustment payments under the health care law is threatening more than $70 million in funding for Minnesota health insurers and raising questions about the potential impact on premiums next year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Saturday it'll hold the financial transfers, which shift money from some insurers in certain markets to carriers that cover more people with expensive health conditions.

Reports say the agency attributes the hold to a February court decision invalidating the use of the statewide average premium in the risk adjustment transfer formula established under the health care law.