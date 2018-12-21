Minnesota Governor’s Administration Files Line 3 Appeal

ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton's administration has appealed a state regulatory panel's approval of Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce said Friday that the Public Utilities Commission ignored experts who said the project isn't needed.

Dayton says in a statement that Enbridge failed to provide a forecast for future demand, as state law requires, and to demonstrate that Minnesota needs the pipeline to meet its oil needs. He says most of the crude flowing across Minnesota would benefit other states and countries.

Enbridge spokeswoman Judi Kellner says Dayton's statement is "disappointing and erroneous." She says Canada-based Enbridge provided multiple forecasts showing that a replacement is needed.

Other Line 3 opponents appealed earlier this week.