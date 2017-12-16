Minnesota Governor Defends Agency Probing Police Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is defending a state agency that probes officer-involved shootings after a prosecutor criticized those investigating the death of an Australian woman.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was killed by a Minneapolis officer on July 15. On Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was recorded telling activists that he doesn't have evidence to charge Officer Mohamed Noor yet and investigators haven't done their job.

Dayton defended the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday, saying the agency has his utmost confidence.