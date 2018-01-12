Minnesota Flu Season in Full Swing, 1 Child Death Reported

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota has reported its first child death from the flu this season.

The weekly flu report shows a continued increase in flu activity across Minnesota. As of the week ending Jan. 6, the Minnesota Department of Health reports more than 1,700 flu-related hospitalizations, 55 outbreaks of influenza-like illness in long-term care facilities, 43 outbreaks in schools and one pediatric flu death this season.

Health officials say all those indicators point to a potentially severe flu season, and Minnesota may not have seen the peak of the season yet.