Minnesota Farmers Concerned About Wet Weather, Harvest

WORTHINGTON (AP) -- Rainy weather has put the Minnesota harvest behind schedule, making for a nerve-wracking fall for the state's farmers.

Rain can damage crops in the field by causing mold or structural problems.

The wet weather has affected soybean harvest the most. Farmers like to pick the delicate crop first because the plant's pods can pop open if they're left in the field for too long.

Michael Wojahn farms in southwest Minnesota. He says he hasn't started harvesting soybeans because they're not yet mature.

Wojahn says he's instead begun harvesting corn. He says the wet weather has prevented the corn kernels from drying in the field. Wojahn says he has to dry the corn with propane gas before storing it, otherwise, the crop could rot.