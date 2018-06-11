Minnesota Family, District Argue Over Special Education

ST. LOUIS PARK (AP) -- A suburban Minneapolis school district is contesting a ruling that requires the district pay for special education services for a 16-year-old girl with severe anxiety who has not been able to attend classes.

St. Louis Park High School officials are contesting the ruling in U.S. District Court.

An administrative law judge ruled in March that the district should pay for special education services for Laure Holden's daughter, who's been unable to attend classes because of several health conditions.

The district says the girl isn't eligible for special education. District lawyer Peter Martin says the girl has a high IQ and performs well academically when she attends classes.