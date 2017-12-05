UPDATE: Dayton Eyes Budget Tweaks to Solve $188M Deficit

ST. PAUL (AP) - Gov. Mark Dayton says a projected budget shortfall will require some ``modest corrections'' to the Legislature's budget passed earlier this year.

An economic forecast released Tuesday shows a $188 million shortfall at the end of the current two-year budget cycle. But that sum could change drastically with a tax bill and other measures winding through Congress.

The Democratic governor says he won't make any budgetary plans until an updated economic outlook is released in March. But Dayton said Tuesday he'd rather rework pieces of the state's new $46 billion budget rather than plug a funding gap with Minnesota's rainy day fund.