Minnesota Expects To See More Strong Growth In Solar Energy

ST. PAUL (AP) _ Minnesota is expected to see more strong growth in solar energy.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that growth this year is expected after state added enough solar panels in 2017 to power about 53,000 homes. The Minnesota Department of Commerce says the state has an overall capacity of more than 700 megawatts.

Community solar gardens are fueling the growth. The gardens provide solar electricity to customers who don't want to install panels on their own homes. Thirty different utilities added solar gardens in the state last year.

State officials hope to vastly reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions. The state hopes 2025 will have levels that are 30 percent less than 2005 levels. The state failed to meet its 2015 goal of a 15 percent reduction.