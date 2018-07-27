Minnesota Early Voting up for August Primary Election

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota is on its way to triple the number of people who voted early in the state's August primary election.

The Capitol View reports that figures from the Minnesota Secretary of State's office show that nearly 29,700 people had already cast their ballots by July 26 using the state's ``no-excuse absentee'' voting option. That's up from the last statewide primary in 2016, when more than 11,800 people had voted at this time.

The first year no-excuse balloting was an option in 2014, more than 9,000 people had voted by this date.

This year's primary is still more than two weeks away on Aug. 14.

The state's residents can vote in person at an early voting center or via no-excuse absentee ballot by mail at least 46 days before the election.