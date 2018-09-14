Minnesota Drug Task Force Announces Huge Meth Seizure

FARIBAULT (AP) — A southern Minnesota drug task force has announced a huge methamphetamine bust.

Authorities said Friday that task force agents assisted by a Minneapolis police SWAT team seized just under 171 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $7.75 million on Tuesday, and arrested four suspects who've now been charged. Five adults and three children were found at the residence.

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn , the chairman of the task force, calls it, "the mother lode."

While the meth was seized at a Minneapolis residence, Dunn says the case began in January with illegal drug sales in Rice and Le Sueur counties.

The officers also seized a sawed-off shotgun, 1.1 ounces of heroin and several thousand dollars in suspected drug cash.