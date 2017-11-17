Minnesota Doctors Face Opioid Prescribing Limits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota task force has set new limits on opioid prescriptions by doctors who participate in the state's Medicaid program.

The rule was adopted by the state's Opioid Prescribing Work Group on Thursday but won't take effect until they're approved by the state human services commissioner.

Doctors who exceed the new limit for more than half of their patients will receive warnings and undergo training. They could eventually face removal from the Medicaid program if they don't reduce their dosage amounts.

Medicaid covers about 20 percent of the state's population.

The limits will only apply to outpatient prescriptions meant to manage short-term or acute pain.

The task force was created in 2015 to deal with a spike in Minnesota residents dying from prescription painkillers.