Minnesota Dairy Daughter Making Waves in Music City

Interview from "It Matters With Kelly Cordes" on AM 1240 WJON.

COUNTRY ROOTS RUN DEEP

The Dairy Daughters are coming back to Minnesota; this time with a little shine on their shoes. To listen to their new song TOMBOY, and hear their interview I conducted on WJON, click the picture above.

Megan Gertken grew up just outside of Albany Minnesota and started playing music at 7 years old. She started with piano and picked up fiddle around the age of 9. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee when she was 19 and has played the Ryman stage, has opened for many famous Artists, and traveled across the US, Canada, and Europe during the 2013 America’s Got Talent tour.

Shelby Dressel grew up in Avon Park, Florida born into a musical family started singing and playing guitar as a child. When she was 18 she auditioned for season 9 of American Idol and was a top 40 Finalist. Shelby then made an appearance and performed on The Ellen DeGenerous show in 2010.

That is where Shelby and Megan met. They played music together at one of Nashville's main attractions, Tootsies Orchid Lounge. They write songs together that portray their view of life, love, and self-image. They remind me of a fresh Dixie Chicks, a modern-day Judds...Whatever thought they bring to your mind...these girls have that true country sound that makes singer-songwriters megastars.

A DUO IN THE MAKING

What may seem like a new endeavor to us, has been in the making for many years. Two dairy daughters, one from Minnesota and one from Florida, met in music city and decided that there was more power together than alone. I would have to agree. Both of the girls, excellent musicians in their own right, have teamed up to create a sweet give me more sound, that will keep audiences coming back for more.

THEIR FIRST SINGLE- TOMBOY

I recently had a chance to listen to their first single, Tomboy and am hopeful that this will launch the girls into a lifelong career that's as fulfilling as their passion for music.

DAIRY DAUGHTERS WILL BE PERFORMING LOCALLY