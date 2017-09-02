Minnesota Couple Celebrates Relationship at Bloodmobile

ST. PAUL(AP) - A Minnesota couple's relationship began while donating blood at the State Fair's bloodmobile.

Reports that Denise Konder and Josh Elfstrum had their engagement photo taken outside the Red Cross Bloodmobile at the fair on Aug. 24.

The pair met at Eagle Brook Church in Woodbury in 2013, but Konder was dating someone else at the time.

However, they were both single in 2014 and decided to go to the state fair as just friends.

They spotted the Red Cross Bloodmobile and both signed up to donate blood.

Konder says a volunteer saw them waiting to donate and said ``the couple that gives blood together, stays together.'' Kondor says it's since become an inside joke for them.