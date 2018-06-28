Minnesota Could Run Out of Funds to Fix DMV System

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State information technology officials say Minnesota's beleaguered computer system for vehicle titles and tabs may not be fixed before the agencies responsible for it run out of money.

The officials have told state lawmakers that work to fix glitches in the system known as MNLARS will halt in February, if not sooner. The team that's been working on it could also be dismantled.

Much of the funding needed to fix the system was included in a bill lawmakers approved in the spring, but it was vetoed by Democrat Gov. Mark Dayton.

The earliest funding could come in the winter when a new Legislature and governor convene. Funding approved would then be distributed in July 2019.