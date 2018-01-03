Minnesota Climber Heading for Canada’s Remote Mount Luciana

GRAND MARAIS (AP) -- A veteran Minnesota explorer is planning another adventure, an attempt at the first winter ascent of remote Mount Luciana in Canada.

The seldom-visited, 17,146-foot peak is deep in Yukon's Kluane National Park, about 40 miles north of Canada's tallest mountain, Mount Logan.

Lonnie Dupre, of Grand Marais, says he and climbing partner, Pascale Marceau, of Sudbury, Ontario, hope to fly into the St. Elias mountain range next week, weather permitting, with enough supplies for 25 days. He says they can expect temperatures of minus-50, gale force winds, limited daylight and storms that last for days.