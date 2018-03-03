Minnesota Class to Help Families Spot Signs of Psychosis

ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota mental health advocates are encouraging parents to be on the lookout for the warning signs of a psychotic break.

Identifying mental illness in kids and young adults can be difficult, but there's a renewed interest in teaching people what to look for.

Sue Abderholden is executive director of Minnesota's branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She says three in every 100 people experience symptoms of psychosis at some point in their lives. She says people ages 18-21 are more likely to experience a psychotic break.