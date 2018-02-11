Minnesota City Considers Loosening Food Truck Regulations

WINONA (AP) — Leaders of a southeast Minnesota city are considering easing local laws on food trucks.

The Winona City Council is considering changes that would allow food trucks to operate in more places and expand their hours.

Food trucks are currently allowed at Lake Park, at some city events, on private property and in a portion of downtown.

The City Council is also considering removing a requirement that operators must also have a brick and mortar kitchen in the community. The ordinance was first created to keep existing restaurants from being at a competitive disadvantage.

City Manager Steve Sarvi says leaders are looking to make the laws less restrictive.

A final amended ordinance will come before the City Council for approval at a later date.