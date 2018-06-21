Minnesota Cafe Hears It From Both Sides for Hosting Fox Show

DULUTH (AP) -- A small diner in Duluth, Minnesota, is getting an earful from commenters and callers for hosting Fox News' ``Fox & Friends'' morning show a day after President Donald Trump visited the city.

Uncle Loui's Cafe, a local favorite in the city, drew both criticism and support after the conservative morning show announced plans for the broadcast.

Owner Debra Strop says she feels Trump's visit benefits the city and its businesses by bringing exposure. She says her decision to host the broadcast led some people to jump to false conclusions about her political leanings.