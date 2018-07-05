Minnesota Band Members Suffer Heat Issues At Parade

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) -- Fire officials say more than 60 people were treated for heat-related issues at the nation's oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration.

The temperature reached 90 degrees in Bristol, Rhode Island, during Wednesday's parade. Marchers suffering from heat exhaustion were taken off the 2.5-mile route.

Fire Chief Michael DeMello says firefighters and medical personnel responded to about 100 calls, treated more than 60 marchers and spectators at a field hospital, and transported about two dozen people to area hospitals.

Officials at the field hospital told The Providence Journal they treated many people from a drum and bugle corps from Minnesota, who wore heavy uniforms.