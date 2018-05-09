Minnesota Author Gives Uplifting Message [AUDIO]
Minnesota author Bri Seeley joined me on WJON today to talk about her book "Permission to Leap: The Six Phase Journey to Bring Your Vision to Life". Seeley is a Northfield native. She talked about creating a vision for yourself and then working to do things to help carry that vision out. Seeley describes how removing negative thoughts and people from your life can make a difference. Listen to my conversation with Bri below.
Learn more about Bri here.