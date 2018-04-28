Minnesota Army National Guard Joins Blessed Ramadan Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Army National Guard is participating in the effort to mark the expected first day of Ramadan.

When Guard leaders hold their annual training camp next month, they will be displaying a lawn sign with the words "To Our Muslim Neighbors: Blessed Ramadan."

The signs are part of the Blessed Ramadan campaign launched by Minnesota Council of Churches three years ago. Signs will be going up at several thousand churches, individual homes and educational centers across the nation.

National Guard Chaplain Philip "Buddy" Winn says the campaign is an opportunity to demonstrate support for soldiers of all religious traditions.