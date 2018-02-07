Minnesota Appeals Court Rules County Can’t Evict Homeowner

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota appeals court says a county housing court lacked the authority to evict a woman from her Minneapolis home.

Hennepin County's housing court used the state's public nuisance law to kick Sandra Hart out of the house she owns because of alleged drug and prostitution activity.

The state Court of Appeals ruled last week that the housing court isn't allowed to hear cases about owner-occupied homes. The appeals court says the housing court is meant to focus on residential rental housing and therefore lacked the authority to evict Hart.

The county says police have been called to Hart's home more than 100 times since 2014. Court documents show that Hart has disputed claims of drug use and other illegal activity at her residence.