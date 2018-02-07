Minnesota Appeals Court Rules County Can’t Evict Homeowner

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota appeals court says a county housing court lacked the authority to evict a woman from her Minneapolis home.

Hennepin County's housing court used the state's public nuisance law to kick Sandra Hart, 62, out of the house she owns because of alleged drug and prostitution activity, the Star Tribune reported .

"I don't even have a mortgage on the house," Hart said. "I've never hurt anybody or been convicted of these crimes. How do they have the right to kick me out? I've been through hell."

Police have been called to Hart's home more than 100 times since 2014, the county said. One incident involved an undercover operation where a resident at Hart's home was arrested for prostitution. Another call involved police chasing a methamphetamine dealer out of the house.

Court documents show that Hart has disputed claims of drug use and other illegal activity at her residence, blaming her neighbors for causing trouble.

Hart, her son and three toy poodles have lived in hotels, with friends, in a van and in a tent in a park over the past 11 months.