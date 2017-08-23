Minnesota firearms and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as “lottery” this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 7. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

This season, antlerless deer permits are issued by lottery in 48 of Minnesota’s 130 deer permit areas. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with hunter’s choice, managed or intensive designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and the application deadline is Sept. 7.

Central Minnesota hunters have the choice of several intensive harvest areas that allow for the taking of up to 3 antlerless deer.

More information about deer permit areas, how their designations are set and special hunts is available in the 2017 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations

Handbook available at license retailers or online at www.dnr.state.mn.us