Minnesota Agency to Appeal Sex Offender’s Full Discharge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The state plans to appeal a ruling that a 51-year-old man confined to Minnesota's sex offender treatment program should get a full discharge.

The Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a judicial review panel's conclusion last July that Kirk Fugelseth no longer requires inpatient treatment or supervision, and is no danger to the public.

If the decision stands, Fugelseth would become only the second person ever to be fully discharged from the controversial program.

Fugelseth admits to abusing 31 victims, mostly boys ages 3-14. He was put on track for provisional discharge in 2013 but officials couldn't find a community facility for him.

Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper says they'll appeal his release to the Minnesota Supreme Court. She says gradual reintegration is in the best interests of public safety.