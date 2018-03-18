Minnesota AG Swanson Chooses Her Fights Against Trump Agenda

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It's an era when Democratic attorneys general have increasingly taken the lead in opposing Republican President Donald Trump's agenda. But Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says she keeps doing her job the same way as always.

Swanson tells The Associated Press she gets involved when she thinks it's in Minnesota's interest. She says her role is to enforce the law regardless of who the president or governor might be.

Democratic attorneys general have teamed up to sue the Trump administration on several fronts. Swanson has joined in several cases filed by her fellow Democratic attorneys general.