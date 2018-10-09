Minnesota Acronyms: For Adults

KEEP UP WITH THE TRENDS- YOU CAN DO IT!

Do your kids use acronyms on you? BRB...LOL...What do those mean to you? The young crowd says, Be Right Back...Laugh Out Loud. Mom says, Be Right Back...Love You Lots..How sweet.

Well...We've come up with our OWN acronyms. We advise that you start using these on your kids immediately....Let them know that we are "With it"... They'll be confused...they'll wonder how you know something THEY don't know! Just do it! JDI!

AYKM: Are you kidding me!

GG: Goodness Gracious!

OGZ : Oh Geez!

OIS : Oh I'm Sorry!

OFHS: Oh For Heaven's Sake!

JC : Just Chillin

YBA : You Betcha!

SJAF: She's Just A Friend!

YDT : Your Darn Tootin!

WAYDTW: What Are You Doing This Weekend?

WTH : What the Hay?

COOL: Cool.